MULTIMEDIA

UP graduates brave the rains

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

University of the Philippines students and their families who attended the commencement exercise of the Diliman campus ignore the wet weather as they take pictures around the Oblation at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City Sunday. The graduation ceremony, held at the open amphitheater behind the administration building, was cut short because of heavy rains.