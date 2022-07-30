MULTIMEDIA

Parents mourn July 27 earthquake victim

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Nora and Midarte Badi mourn the death of their 15-year old son, Angelo, during a wake at their home in Manabo, Abra on Saturday. Angelo was one of four workers killed in a landslide on the road in Sitio Cayaddacad in Luba, Abra when the earthquake struck on July 27 while they were on the way to a construction site.