Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

Posted at Jul 30 2021 12:01 AM

US defense chief Austin pays courtesy call on President Duterte

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) talks to President Rodrigo Duterte during the defense chief’s courtesy call in Malacañang on Thursday, a few hours after his arrival in the country for the last leg of his Southeast Asia trip. Austin earlier criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea amid tensions between Beijing and Manila due to maritime and territorial disputes in the area. 

