Home > News MULTIMEDIA US defense chief Austin pays courtesy call on President Duterte Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo Posted at Jul 30 2021 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) talks to President Rodrigo Duterte during the defense chief’s courtesy call in Malacañang on Thursday, a few hours after his arrival in the country for the last leg of his Southeast Asia trip. Austin earlier criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea amid tensions between Beijing and Manila due to maritime and territorial disputes in the area. US defense chief Austin pays courtesy call on Duterte Read More: Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defense Rodrigo Duterte Malacañang Palace courtesy call US-PH relations multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/29/21/neil-etheridge-azkals-wife-baby/classified-odd/07/29/21/man-in-hong-kong-hacks-son-with-knife-in-dispute-over-bathroom-use/news/07/29/21/mga-heavy-equipment-sinunog-ng-mga-umanoy-miyembro-ng-npa-sa-northern-samar/video/business/07/29/21/ph-shares-rebound-as-metro-manila-remains-under-strict-gcq/video/sports/07/29/21/hidilyn-diaz-credits-mental-health-group-in-her-olympic-success