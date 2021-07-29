MULTIMEDIA

US defense chief Austin pays courtesy call on President Duterte

Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) talks to President Rodrigo Duterte during the defense chief’s courtesy call in Malacañang on Thursday, a few hours after his arrival in the country for the last leg of his Southeast Asia trip. Austin earlier criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea amid tensions between Beijing and Manila due to maritime and territorial disputes in the area.