MULTIMEDIA

PH, US mark 70th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty

Rolex Dela Pena, Reuters/pool

Posted at Jul 30 2021 02:00 PM

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Philippines' Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (right) shake hands after a bilateral meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to fully restore a pact governing the presence of US troops in the Philippines, the two countries' defense ministers said, reversing a decision that had caused increasing concern in Washington and Manila.

Duterte fully restores troop pact with United States