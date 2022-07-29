MULTIMEDIA

Burma Solidarity Philippines shows support for Myanmar, protests executions

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Burma Solidarity Philippines stage a protest on Friday at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City to express their solidarity and support of democracy in Myanmar and denounce the killing by hanging of four pro democracy activists. The killing of four democracy activists in Myanmar was the Southeast Asian nation’s first execution in decades, sparking widespread condemnation that the Myanmar military has so far defended itself against by referring to the deaths as “justice for the people.”