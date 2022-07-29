Home > News MULTIMEDIA Burma Solidarity Philippines shows support for Myanmar, protests executions Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 29 2022 08:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Burma Solidarity Philippines stage a protest on Friday at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City to express their solidarity and support of democracy in Myanmar and denounce the killing by hanging of four pro democracy activists. The killing of four democracy activists in Myanmar was the Southeast Asian nation’s first execution in decades, sparking widespread condemnation that the Myanmar military has so far defended itself against by referring to the deaths as “justice for the people.” Read More: Burma Solidarity Philippines Myanmar execution pro-democracy activists protest pro-democracy execution /news/07/29/22/p13-b-needed-to-repair-226-quake-damaged-schools/video/life/07/29/22/kwento-ni-marc-logan-pakulo-ng-netizens-tampok-online/video/entertainment/07/29/22/arjo-atayde-maine-mendoza-engaged-na/video/news/07/29/22/hirit-ng-doj-chief-sa-mandato-ng-pcgg-pinagdudahan/life/07/29/22/how-christian-banas-landed-role-in-genshin-impact