Anti-dengue drive for school opening

MULTIMEDIA

Manila conducts anti-dengue drive as school opening nears

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A worker from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts fumigation against dengue at the Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel, Manila on Friday, in preparation for the opening of classes in August. The country's dengue cases have nearly doubled as it tallied 73,909 infections so far this year, 96 percent higher than some 37,000 cases reported during the same period last year, according to the Department of Health.