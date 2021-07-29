MULTIMEDIA

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in the Philippines

Viber

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (3rd from left) talks to US Embassy Charge d’Affaires John Law (in white Barong Tagalog) upon his arrival in the Philippines, the last stop of his Southeast Asia trip, on Thursday. Aside from a scheduled courtesy call with President Rodrigo Duterte, Austin is also set to meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to discuss mutual security concerns and how Manila and Washington could further strengthen their long-standing alliance.