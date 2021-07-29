Home > News MULTIMEDIA US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in the Philippines Photos courtesy of US Embassy Posted at Jul 29 2021 08:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (3rd from left) talks to US Embassy Charge d’Affaires John Law (in white Barong Tagalog) upon his arrival in the Philippines, the last stop of his Southeast Asia trip, on Thursday. Aside from a scheduled courtesy call with President Rodrigo Duterte, Austin is also set to meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to discuss mutual security concerns and how Manila and Washington could further strengthen their long-standing alliance. Pentagon chief Austin arrives in Philippines Read More: Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defense John Law US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Lloyd Austin Philippines arrival DFA foreign affairs US Philippines US Philippines relations multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/29/21/pvl-army-pldt/sports/07/29/21/tokyo-olympics-remedy-rule-retires/video/news/07/29/21/abs-cbn-tuloy-ang-paghahatid-ng-balita-serbisyo-saya-ceo/video/sports/07/29/21/basta-makaraos-hidilyn-nagkasya-sa-pagte-training-sa-garahe-sa-malaysia/news/07/29/21/duterte-china-estrella-pantaleon-bridge