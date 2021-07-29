Home  >  News

More rains ahead until early August

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 12:49 PM

People wade in gutter deep floodwater at an outdoor market in P. Guevarra Street, Manila on Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as southwest monsoon is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains until early August.

