MULTIMEDIA

More rains ahead until early August

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 12:49 PM

People wade in gutter deep floodwater at an outdoor market in P. Guevarra Street, Manila on Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as southwest monsoon is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains until early August.

Monsoon rains to dampen parts of Luzon until early August: PAGASA

Read More: PAGASA southwest monsoon flooding heavy rainfall warning