MULTIMEDIA

Fishing near the trash trap

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 03:03 PM

A man attempts to catch fish adjacent to a trash trap at a waterway going to Manila Bay along Diokno Boulevard in Paranaque City on Thursday. The environmental department installed trash traps in several river systems in Central Luzon to prevent wastes from reaching Manila Bay.

Apela ng DENR: Gamit na face mask, shield, itapon nang maayos

Read More:
plastic wastes
trash trap
Paranaque
Manila Bay
waste
environment