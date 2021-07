Protocol reminders

MULTIMEDIA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People pass by a neighborhood outpost adorned with tarpaulins reminding them of COVID-19 protocols at a market in Brgy. Batasan, Quezon City on Thursday. The Philippines on Thursday reported 5,735 new COVID-19 cases and recorded a positivity rate of 16.2 percent, the highest since April 29 according to ABS-CBN’s data analytics team.