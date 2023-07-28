Washing away Egay's aftermath

MULTIMEDIA

Washing away Typhoon Egay's aftermath

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Viber

Dolores Turcido cleans her family's home that was inundated with flood water due to Typhoon Egay in San Mateo, Rizal on Friday. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), around 500,000 people or approximately 140,000 families were affected by the onslaught of heavy rains and strong winds caused by Egay. Damage to infrastructure was estimated to be P656 million pand damage to the agriculture sector was P62 million.