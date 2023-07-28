MULTIMEDIA

Mourning the dead in Binangonan boat tragedy

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Rescuers light candles at the Binangonan port, in Rizal on Thursday after a passenger boat capsized, leaving 26 passengers dead. The Philippine Coast Guard said 40 people have been rescued from the motorbanca.



