Mourning the dead in Binangonan boat tragedy

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 28 2023 10:03 AM

Rescuers light candles at the Binangonan port, in Rizal on Thursday after a passenger boat capsized, leaving 26 passengers dead. The Philippine Coast Guard said 40 people have been rescued from the motorbanca. 
 

