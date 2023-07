Bringing flowers for Binangonan boat accident victims

MULTIMEDIA

Bringing flowers for the victims of the Binangonan boat accident

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Flowers are carried onboard on Friday, to be brought for the victims that died on a passenger boat after it capsized off Binangonan, Rizal. Strong winds lashed the passenger boat MB Aya Express, causing it to overturn less than 50 meters away from Barangay Kalinawan at around 1 p.m., leaving 26 people dead while 40 more survived the incident.