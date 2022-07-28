Home  >  News

San Juan administers 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2022 03:42 PM

San Juan administers 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Eligible San Juan residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 at the VMall, Greenhills on Thursday. The city government of San Juan launched the vaccination drive for the A3 category or persons with comorbidities aged 18-49, and the general population aged 50 and above. 


 

