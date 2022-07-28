Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan administers 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2022 03:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Eligible San Juan residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 at the VMall, Greenhills on Thursday. The city government of San Juan launched the vaccination drive for the A3 category or persons with comorbidities aged 18-49, and the general population aged 50 and above. San Juan, Makati open 2nd booster shot vs COVID to add'l groups Read More: COVID19 COVID19 vaccine San Juan A3 persons with comorbidities COVID-19 coronavirus San Juan City resbakuna bakunahan bakuna /overseas/07/28/22/japans-2nd-monkeypox-case-confirmed-in-tokyo/spotlight/07/28/22/fact-check-di-ito-mga-kuha-ng-july-27-luzon-quake/entertainment/07/28/22/look-darna-spotted-on-mall-rooftop-in-antipolo/news/07/28/22/mga-nasawi-sa-bumagsak-na-cavite-bridge-nadagdagan/sports/07/28/22/pba-d-league-ceu-stuns-letran-to-keep-playoffs-bid-alive