Marcos visits, inspects quake-hit Abra

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos visits quake-hit Abra, coordinates with local officials Malacanang Photo Posted at Jul 28 2022 08:05 PM President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. visits victims of the powerful earthquake in Abra, on Thursday. Marcos coordinated with local officials after a briefing with concerned agencies to address concerns of those affected by the disaster.