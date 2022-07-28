Home  >  News

Marcos visits quake-hit Abra, coordinates with local officials

Malacanang Photo

Posted at Jul 28 2022 08:05 PM

Marcos visits, inspects quake-hit Abra

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. visits victims of the powerful earthquake in Abra, on Thursday. Marcos coordinated with local officials after a briefing with concerned agencies to address concerns of those affected by the disaster.

