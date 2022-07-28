Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Free drinking water for earthquake affected residents

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2022 10:48 AM

Bangued residents line up for free drinking water

Residents queue for free drinking water from a local water seller Thursday, a day after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Abra. Supply of drinking water has not been restored in the whole of Bangued after the powerful quake damaged infrastructure in the area. 

