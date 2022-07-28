Bangued residents line up for free drinking water

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Free drinking water for earthquake affected residents Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2022 10:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents queue for free drinking water from a local water seller Thursday, a day after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Abra. Supply of drinking water has not been restored in the whole of Bangued after the powerful quake damaged infrastructure in the area. Read More: Bangued. Abra earthquake free drinking water water supply /life/07/28/22/priscilla-meirelles-leads-judges-of-miss-earth-ph-2022/news/07/28/22/palace-extends-authority-of-oics-in-government-agencies/entertainment/07/28/22/cj-smugglaz-at-bassilyo-nagpasalamat-sa-probinsyano/entertainment/07/28/22/billy-crawford-to-compete-in-french-dancing-with-the-stars/news/07/28/22/1-dead-34-injured-in-ilocos-sur-after-magnitude-7-quake