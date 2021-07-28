Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccination resumes in QC evacuation center Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2021 06:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Some evacuees remain while vaccination resumes at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday, as monsoon rains persist since the past few days. The city government has inoculated 827,949 or 48.70% of the 1.7 million target population, as of July 28, according to a report released by the Quezon City government. Habagat dumped more than a month's worth of rain in NCR, nearby areas, says PAGASA Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus. COVID-19 vaccine Bagong Silangan Elementary School COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 vaccination Quezon City Quezon City evacuees habagat /life/07/28/21/look-yassi-pressmans-dream-home-nears-completion/spotlight/07/28/21/astrazeneca-finds-small-clot-risk-after-1st-covid-shot-less-after-2nd/news/07/28/21/united-nations-general-assembly-south-china-sea-issue-duterte/video/sports/07/28/21/panoorin-special-dish-ng-pal-na-ihinanda-para-kay-hidilyn-diaz/spotlight/07/28/21/ofw-abuse-cases-settlement