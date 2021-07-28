MULTIMEDIA

Vaccination resumes in QC evacuation center

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Some evacuees remain while vaccination resumes at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday, as monsoon rains persist since the past few days. The city government has inoculated 827,949 or 48.70% of the 1.7 million target population, as of July 28, according to a report released by the Quezon City government.