Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 04:15 PM

Away from home

Residents of Barangay Concepcion Uno in Marikina take shelter at the H. Bautista Elementary School in the city on July 28, 2021 as water level in Marikina River breached 15 meters. The moderate to heavy rains in Metro Manila due to southwest monsoon caused water level in the river to rise prompting authorities to evacuate residents in flood-prone areas.

 

