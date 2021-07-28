Home > News MULTIMEDIA Away from home Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2021 04:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of Barangay Concepcion Uno in Marikina take shelter at the H. Bautista Elementary School in the city on July 28, 2021 as water level in Marikina River breached 15 meters. The moderate to heavy rains in Metro Manila due to southwest monsoon caused water level in the river to rise prompting authorities to evacuate residents in flood-prone areas. Habagat dumped more than a month's worth of rain in NCR, nearby areas, says PAGASA Marikina River's dredging helped in preventing flood: official Read More: Marikina River Marikina water level southwest monsoon heavy rains Barangay Concepcion Uno H. Bautista Elementary School habagat evacuation evacuees multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/28/21/manny-pacquiao-congratulates-hidilyn-diaz/entertainment/07/28/21/darna-series-to-start-filming-jane-de-leon-to-exit-probinsyano/news/07/28/21/repatriated-filipinos-mula-macau-sar-umabot-na-sa-3793/sports/07/28/21/simone-biles-pulls-out-of-olympic-all-around-title-defense/entertainment/07/28/21/panoorin-john-prats-at-isabel-oli-muling-nagpalitan-ng-pangako-sa-isat-isa