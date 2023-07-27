Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Egay batters northern Luzon Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 27 2023 07:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on Thursday is left submerged after rains brought by Typhoon Egay inundated parts of the Philippines. Typhoon Egay earlier in the day left the Philippine Area of Responsibility but not before battering northern Luzon, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing widespread damage to infrastructure. Egay renders many roads in N. Luzon impassable: DPWH Typhoon Egay out of Philippine area; another cyclone may bring more rains Read More: Typhoon Egay EgayPH Egay PH flood Barangay Libertad Abulug Cagayan Purok Sinamar Egay aftermath /business/07/27/23/revenge-travel-to-continue-despite-inflation-industry-group/sports/07/27/23/azkals-grouped-with-vietnam-iraq-in-fifa-qualifiers/news/07/27/23/13-barangay-sa-abulug-cagayan-nalubog-sa-baha/news/07/27/23/at-least-21-dead-after-boat-capsizes-off-rizal-pcg/sports/07/27/23/pvl-kurashiki-pummels-pldt-to-clinch-last-finals-berth