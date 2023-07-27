MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Egay batters northern Luzon

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on Thursday is left submerged after rains brought by Typhoon Egay inundated parts of the Philippines. Typhoon Egay earlier in the day left the Philippine Area of Responsibility but not before battering northern Luzon, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing widespread damage to infrastructure.