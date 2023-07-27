MULTIMEDIA

Old man and his dog rescued in Cagayan

Photo courtesy of 17th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army

An old man and his pet dog are assisted to safety during a rescue operation in Sta Rosa, Abulug, Cagayan on Thursday, a day after Typhoon Egay made landfall. Members of the 17th Infantry Battalion together with the rescue teams from the PNP, BFP, Philippine Marines and Task Force Cagayan conducted rescue operation in communities affected by the massive flooding in Abulug, Cagayan.



