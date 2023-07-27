DOST holds Luzon leg of HANDA Pilipinas expo

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Studying flood and terrain in augmented reality Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 27 2023 06:19 PM | Updated as of Jul 27 2023 06:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People interact with a terrain and flood simulator during the opening of the Luzon leg of HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition 2023 in Pasay City on Thursday. The annual expo by the Department of Science and Technology features exhibits and fora on the latest technologies and innovations in disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. Some major roads in Metro Manila still flooded after Egay Egay dumps more than a month's rain in Ilocos in 2 days: PAGASA Read More: DOST HANDA Pilipinas science disaster prevention disaster response science expo /life/07/27/23/audrey-hepburn-exhibit-is-coming-to-manila/news/07/27/23/signal-1-still-up-in-northern-luzon-as-egay-moves-away/news/07/27/23/marcos-doubts-senate-reso-on-west-ph-sea-will-reach-un/business/07/27/23/malaysian-dairy-firm-eyes-investing-20-million-in-ph-palace/news/07/27/23/boat-capsizes-off-rizal-pcg