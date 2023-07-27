DOST holds Luzon leg of HANDA Pilipinas expo

MULTIMEDIA

Studying flood and terrain in augmented reality

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People interact with a terrain and flood simulator during the opening of the Luzon leg of HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition 2023 in Pasay City on Thursday. The annual expo by the Department of Science and Technology features exhibits and fora on the latest technologies and innovations in disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.