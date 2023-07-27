Home > News MULTIMEDIA Clearing mud and debris after Egay Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 27 2023 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A staff member cleans debris and mud from a store near the Marikina River as water subsides on Thursday, hours after Typhoon Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). State weather bureau PAGASA on the same day said a new cyclone may enter PAR on Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a typhoon, and will be called Falcon. Typhoon Egay out of Philippine area; another cyclone may bring more rains Paghahanda para sa Palarong Pambansa apektado ng ulan, baha sa Marikina Read More: Typhoon Egay Marikina River Egay PH /video/entertainment/07/27/23/ez-mil-bagong-recording-artist-ng-label-nina-eminem-dr-dre/entertainment/07/27/23/elisse-joson-sumabak-muli-bilang-guest-star-patroller/news/07/27/23/marcos-jr-on-sabah-ph-malaysia-tackled-solvable-issues/video/news/07/27/23/paghahanda-para-sa-palarong-pambansa-apektado-ng-ulan-sa-marikina/news/07/27/23/imee-denies-rift-with-marcos-jr