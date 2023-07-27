MULTIMEDIA

Clearing mud and debris after Egay

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A staff member cleans debris and mud from a store near the Marikina River as water subsides on Thursday, hours after Typhoon Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). State weather bureau PAGASA on the same day said a new cyclone may enter PAR on Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a typhoon, and will be called Falcon.