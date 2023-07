At least 27 dead as boat capsizes off Binangonan

MULTIMEDIA

At least 27 dead as passenger boat capsizes off Binangonan

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the Binangonan port, after a passenger boat capsized off Binangonan, Rizal on Thursday. According to the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station Binangonan, around 40 passengers have been rescued while at least 27 people have died after motor banca Princess Aya capsized in Laguna Lake off Binangonan, amid strong waves brought by Typhoon Egay.