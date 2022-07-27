Rescue ops in La Trinidad, Benguet after powerful quake

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue operation in La Trinidad, Benguet after powerful quake

Bureau of Fire Protection/EPA-EFE

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers and policemen retrieving a resident from a collapsed building following an earthquake in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Wednesday. One person was reportedly killed in Benguet, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).