Rescue ops in La Trinidad, Benguet after powerful quake

Rescue operation in La Trinidad, Benguet after powerful quake

Bureau of Fire Protection/EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 27 2022 02:09 PM

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers and policemen retrieving a resident from a collapsed building following an earthquake in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Wednesday. One person was reportedly killed in Benguet, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

