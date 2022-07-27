Home  >  News

Landslide blocks highway in Mountain Province

Posted at Jul 27 2022 12:46 PM

A landslide blocks Halsema Highway in Mountain Province after a powerful earthquake jolted the Cordillera Administrative Region on Wednesday. Authorities have advised motorists and travelers to postpone their trips to the area.

