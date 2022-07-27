Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Metro workers evacuate as strong quake jolts Luzon

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2022 12:46 PM

Evacuation after the Abra temblor

Workers evacuate high-rise buildings in the Ortigas Business District after Wednesday's earthquake. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra, and was felt in the capital region Wednesday.

