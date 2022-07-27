Evacuation after the Abra temblor

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Metro workers evacuate as strong quake jolts Luzon George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 27 2022 12:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers evacuate high-rise buildings in the Ortigas Business District after Wednesday's earthquake. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra, and was felt in the capital region Wednesday. Phivolcs: Landslides, aftershocks possible after quake hits northern PH Read More: Luzon earthquake Ortigas workers evacuation earthquake /life/07/27/22/a-closer-look-at-hidilyn-diazs-wedding-gown/news/07/27/22/ovp-to-open-more-satellite-offices-launch-livelihood-program/news/07/27/22/no-quake-casualty-in-abra-so-far-official/entertainment/07/27/22/roi-vinzon-at-michael-flores-nagpasalamat-sa-probinsyano/business/07/27/22/starlink-satellite-internet-costs-p5500-per-month