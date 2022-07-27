Home  >  News

Earthquake aftermath in Vigan. Ilocos Sur

Photo courtesy of Kervin King

Posted at Jul 27 2022 11:34 AM

Earthquake aftermath in Vigan

A car sustains damage following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur Wednesday. The Provincial government of Ilocos Sur declared work suspension in both public and private offices and called for the evacuation of those residing in the coastal areas after the powerful quake. 

