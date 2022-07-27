Home > News MULTIMEDIA Earthquake aftermath in Vigan. Ilocos Sur Photo courtesy of Kervin King Posted at Jul 27 2022 11:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A car sustains damage following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur Wednesday. The Provincial government of Ilocos Sur declared work suspension in both public and private offices and called for the evacuation of those residing in the coastal areas after the powerful quake. Read More: 7.3 magnitude earthquake Vigan Ilocos Sur earthquake regional news /entertainment/07/27/22/drag-race-ph-untucked-airs-august-19/news/07/27/22/m70-quake-damages-heritage-structures-churches/news/07/27/22/marcos-to-inspect-abra-after-quake-jolts-province/news/07/27/22/phivolcs-landslides-aftershocks-possible-after-m70-quake/video/business/07/27/22/labor-partylist-seeks-minimum-wage-increase