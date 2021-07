MULTIMEDIA

Metro Manila Bike Lane Network opens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bike commuters pass right outside the Metro Manila Bike Lane network during its inauguration in Manila on Tuesday. The 313-kilometer bike lane, which runs through Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Caloocan, Manila, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasay, Las Piñas, Parañaque and Taguig, aims to give bike commuters safer roads to use.