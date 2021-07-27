MULTIMEDIA

Manila opens COVID-19 vaccination hub in UST

ABS-CBN News

People brave the rains as they line up to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Sto. Tomas Practice Gym in Sampaloc, Manila. The UST vaccination hub was opened in an attempt to get UST students, workers and their family members vaccinated against COVID-19. The City of Manila announced that the hub is open for everyone who would like to avail of the free vaccines as long as they register through manilacovid19vaccine.ph.

