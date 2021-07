MULTIMEDIA

Gold morning Philippines!

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People read newspapers running stories on weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’ historic win, after clinching the Philippines' very first Olympic Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in Japan. Diaz made history after lifting an Olympic record of 224 kilograms, beating world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China.