MULTIMEDIA

Getting the machine out of the wash

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 08:15 PM

A resident carries a washing machine through knee-deep flood affecting the coastal barangay of San Rafael in Noveleta, Cavite on Tuesday. Residents were adversely affected by strong winds and waves brought by the southwest monsoon as floodwater gushed into some homes, with state weather bureau PAGASA saying rainy weather may persist until Thursday.

PAGASA assures public no 'super typhoon Maria' hitting PH soon