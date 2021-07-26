Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte delivers last SONA Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Jul 27 2021 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 6th State of the Nation Address (SONA) as Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco listen, at the House of Representative in Quezon City on Monday. In his almost 3-hour long speech, Duterte promised FIlipinos "nothing less than the full recovery" from the COVID-19 crisis as the country deals with local transmissions of the more infectious Delta variant. Duterte says final SONA is ‘not my swan song’; to keep batting for pandemic recovery Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 SONA SONA 2021 State of the Nation Address Rodrigo Duterte Vicento Sotto III Lord ALlan Velasco multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/27/21/duterte-sona-2021-manila-water-maynilad/business/07/27/21/duterte-sona-2021-foreign-investments-bills/entertainment/07/27/21/john-arcilla-overwhelmed-by-inclusion-of-on-the-job-sequel-at-venice-film-fest/news/07/27/21/total-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-rise-to-21133-with-79-new-cases/sports/07/27/21/gilas-opens-king-abdullah-cup-campaign-with-loss-to-egypt