MULTIMEDIA

Duterte delivers last SONA

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 6th State of the Nation Address (SONA) as Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco listen, at the House of Representative in Quezon City on Monday. In his almost 3-hour long speech, Duterte promised FIlipinos "nothing less than the full recovery" from the COVID-19 crisis as the country deals with local transmissions of the more infectious Delta variant.