One shot is all it takes

A woman grimaces as she is injected with Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine during Navotas City's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive for senior citizens and their companions on Tuesday. Health authorities reported 7,186 additional COVID-19 infections in the country, the highest number reported in a month due to a later extraction of submitted data, the Department of Health said. PH confirms 7,186 add'l COVID-19 cases, highest in over a month