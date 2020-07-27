MULTIMEDIA

Senate opens 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress

Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

Senators bow their heads in prayer during the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress on Monday. Some senators to be led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III will proceed to the House of Representatives in the afternoon to hear the President’s 5th State of the Nation Address in a hybrid joint session.