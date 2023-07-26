Home > News MULTIMEDIA Water level rises at Chico River due to super typhoon Egay Municipality of Bontoc Posted at Jul 26 2023 11:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River as super typhoon Egay batters Northern Luzon on Wednesday. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Bontoc urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant after PAGASA issued a heavy rainfall warning in the region. Egay makes landfall; PAGASA warns of 'life-threatening' conditions over Babuyan Islands Read More: Bontoc typhoon Egay Chico River heavy rainfall warning /entertainment/07/26/23/kim-woo-bin-to-star-in-film-officer-black-belt/entertainment/07/26/23/cinepanalo-film-fest-aims-to-discover-new-filmmakers/news/07/26/23/lagpas-2000-inilikas-sa-sta-ana-cagayan/entertainment/07/26/23/aj-dee-taps-leni-robredo-piolo-pascual-as-wedding-sponsors/entertainment/07/26/23/son-ye-jin-shares-glimpse-of-her-baby-boy-with-hyun-bin