Water level rises at Chico River due to super typhoon Egay

Municipality of Bontoc

Posted at Jul 26 2023 11:42 AM

Vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River as super typhoon Egay batters Northern Luzon on Wednesday. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Bontoc urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant after PAGASA issued a heavy rainfall warning in the region. 

