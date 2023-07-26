MULTIMEDIA

Super typhoon Egay whips Baguio City

Baguio City Police Office

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Baguio City Police conduct a road clearing operation on Wednesday at Harrison Road near Burnham Park in Baguio City for the removal of trees felled by strong winds brought by typhoon Egay. Strong winds and heavy rainfall brought the summer capital to a standstill.

Read More: typhoon Egay Baguio storm damage Burnham