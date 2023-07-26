Home > News MULTIMEDIA Super typhoon Egay whips Baguio City Baguio City Police Office Posted at Jul 26 2023 08:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Baguio City Police conduct a road clearing operation on Wednesday at Harrison Road near Burnham Park in Baguio City for the removal of trees felled by strong winds brought by typhoon Egay. Strong winds and heavy rainfall brought the summer capital to a standstill. Read More: typhoon Egay Baguio storm damage Burnham /video/news/07/26/23/4-bayan-sa-occ-mindoro-binaha-dahil-sa-pag-apaw-ng-ilog/video/news/07/26/23/higit-20000-meralco-customers-nagka-brownout/video/news/07/26/23/mga-bahay-establisimyento-sa-cagayan-winasak-ng-egay/news/07/26/23/alamin-paano-makakuha-ng-libreng-diabetes-test-gamot/video/news/07/26/23/mga-stranded-dahil-sa-egay-naghihintay-na-makabiyahe-ulit