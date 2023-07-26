MULTIMEDIA

Crying girl and dog rescued in Laoag flood

Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos Keon Facebook

Police and rescue teams evacuate residents from affected barangays in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, after floods brought by typhoon Egay inundated their villages. Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday due to strong winds and severe flooding brought by Egay.