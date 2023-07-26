MULTIMEDIA
Crying girl and dog rescued in Laoag flood
Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos Keon Facebook
Posted at Jul 26 2023 09:13 PM
Police and rescue teams evacuate residents from affected barangays in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, after floods brought by typhoon Egay inundated their villages. Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday due to strong winds and severe flooding brought by Egay.
- /entertainment/07/26/23/kim-chiu-thrilled-with-dream-maker-hosting-experience
- /video/news/07/26/23/typhoon-egay-batters-cagayan
- /spotlight/multimedia/video/07/26/23/balikan-ang-mga-pangako-ni-marcos-jr-sa-sona-2023
- /sports/07/26/23/pba-on-tour-nlex-turns-back-talk-n-text
- /entertainment/07/26/23/andrea-brillantes-shares-concert-moment-with-sabrina-carpenter