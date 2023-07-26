MULTIMEDIA

Clearing operation after typhoon Egay batters Cagayan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Police, firemen and emergency rescue teams work together to clear a roadside in Barangay Rapuli, Santa Ana, Cagayan from debris left by typhoon Egay on Wednesday. Egay made landfall in Dalupiri Island in Aparri, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.