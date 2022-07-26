Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protest march vs mining in Sibuyan Island George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2022 12:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Anti-mining advocates join residents of Romblon in a protest march at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City Tuesday. The group called on the agency to block the planned mining activity in Sibuyan Island citing its impact to the environment. Read More: Sibuyan Island Alyansa Tigil Mina Romblon mining DENR environment /entertainment/07/26/22/jerome-ponce-at-jimboy-martin-nagpasalamat-sa-probinsyano/overseas/07/26/22/shortages-leave-bankrupt-sri-lankas-hospitals-empty/entertainment/07/26/22/bianca-gonzalez-felt-marcos-first-sona-was-good/entertainment/07/26/22/look-liza-soberano-appears-in-south-korean-tv-show/news/07/26/22/controversial-vape-bill-lapses-into-law