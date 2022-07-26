MULTIMEDIA

Protest march vs mining in Sibuyan Island

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Anti-mining advocates join residents of Romblon in a protest march at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City Tuesday. The group called on the agency to block the planned mining activity in Sibuyan Island citing its impact to the environment.



