Expressing frustration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protesters assemble along Elliptical Road in Quezon City hours before President Duterte’s scheduled State of the Nation Address on Monday. Duterte is set to give his final State of the Nation address at Batasang Pambansa at 4PM in front of a limited number of attendees as part of the House of Representatives’ implementation of minimum health protocols.