Praying for healing

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People receive the holy communion during the celebration of the Holy Mass at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, more popularly known as the Malate Catholic Church on Monday. The gathering, led by Bishop Broderick Pabillo and Senator Risa Hontiveros, prayed for the healing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.