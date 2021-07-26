Home > News MULTIMEDIA Praying for healing George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2021 08:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People receive the holy communion during the celebration of the Holy Mass at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, more popularly known as the Malate Catholic Church on Monday. The gathering, led by Bishop Broderick Pabillo and Senator Risa Hontiveros, prayed for the healing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Philippines records 6,664 new COVID-19 cases Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Our Lady of Remedies Parish Malate Church Bishop Broderick Pabillo /news/07/26/21/doh-tumanggi-surge-sa-kabila-ng-pagdami-covid-19-cases-ncr/news/07/26/21/sagip-kapamilya-hot-meals-hatid-sa-ilang-evacuation-center-sa-marikina/sports/07/26/21/gold-at-last-hidilyn-writes-ph-sports-history-as-olympic-champ/sports/07/26/21/pvl-sta-lucia-regains-winning-ways-at-black-mamba-armys-expense/entertainment/07/26/21/erik-mattis-on-the-job-sequel-to-compete-in-venice-film-festival