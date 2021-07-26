Home > News MULTIMEDIA Barricade vs SONA protesters Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2021 01:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine National Police block protesters as they march along Commonwealth Avenue towards Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City for President Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address on Monday. Protesters criticized the Duterte administration for its failure to deliver the promises of change he committed during his first SONA in 2016. From ending ‘endo’ to waging drug war: Has change come under Duterte? Duterte to deliver final SONA as pandemic, poverty stalk Filipinos Read More: SONA State of the Nation Address. Commonwealth Avenue Batasang Pambansa protesters /news/07/26/21/sunog-sumiklab-cavite-muntinlupa-quezon/entertainment/07/26/21/watch-sneak-peek-of-the-broken-marriage-vow-taping-in-baguio/entertainment/07/26/21/maymay-entrata-nagpasalamat-sa-mga-tagahanga-sa-ika-5-taon-sa-showbiz/news/07/26/21/5-years-of-no-justice-no-peace-under-duterte-say-progressive-groups/overseas/07/26/21/southeast-asia-covid-19-cases-new-highs