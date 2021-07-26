Home  >  News

Barricade vs SONA protesters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2021 01:21 PM

Barricade vs SONA protesters

Members of the Philippine National Police block protesters as they march along Commonwealth Avenue towards Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City for President Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address on Monday. Protesters criticized the Duterte administration for its failure to deliver the promises of change he committed during his first SONA in 2016.

