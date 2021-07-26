Home  >  News

No, it's not the beach

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2021 04:57 PM

Children play along the flooded shore of Pasig River, near its mouth exiting to Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila on Monday. After experiencing continuous rains due to the southwest monsoon for several days, residents are finally starting to see clear skies albeit with intermittent rain showers.

