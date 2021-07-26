Home > News MULTIMEDIA No, it's not the beach George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2021 04:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play along the flooded shore of Pasig River, near its mouth exiting to Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila on Monday. After experiencing continuous rains due to the southwest monsoon for several days, residents are finally starting to see clear skies albeit with intermittent rain showers. Rains to persist on Duterte's final SONA: PAGASA 3 dead, 5 hurt due to habagat; rains to continue this week: officials Read More: flood rain monsoon habagat weather Pasig River Manila Baseco southwest monsoon /sports/07/26/21/football-pfl-clubs-cleared-to-train-in-carmona/life/07/26/21/watch-erwan-heussaff-attempts-to-recreate-giant-chocnut-in-trese/news/07/26/21/quezon-city-ofw-delta-variant/news/07/26/21/robredo-virtually-attends-dutertes-last-sona/sports/07/26/21/pba-guiao-nlex-not-yet-thinking-of-life-without-kiefer-ravena