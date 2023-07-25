MULTIMEDIA
Pasig volunteers trained on critical first-aid response
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 25 2023 07:41 PM
Volunteers move their hands away from an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) as it delivers a life-saving electric shock to the ‘heart’ of a training dummy, as representatives of various barangays in Pasig City join a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training with the Philippine Red Cross held at the Pasig City Hall on Tuesday. The Red Cross offers training on first aid, CPR with AED to respond to occupational hazards.
