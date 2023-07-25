MULTIMEDIA

Pasig volunteers trained on critical first-aid response

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteers move their hands away from an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) as it delivers a life-saving electric shock to the ‘heart’ of a training dummy, as representatives of various barangays in Pasig City join a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training with the Philippine Red Cross held at the Pasig City Hall on Tuesday. The Red Cross offers training on first aid, CPR with AED to respond to occupational hazards.