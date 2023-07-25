MULTIMEDIA

Game on as Batanes faces super typhoon Egay

Photo courtesy of Opal Bala

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A group of men finds time to play basketball even as the effects of super typhoon Egay is felt in Basco on Batanes Island Tuesday. Egay is forecasted to be nearest the island province on Wednesday morning as the typhoon continues on its north-northwest path.

Read More: typhoon Egay Batanes storm weather basketball