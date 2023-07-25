MULTIMEDIA

Cagayan residents prepare for Egay impact

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Fishermen secure their boat along the coast of Santa Ana in Cagayan on Tuesday, as residents prepare for the effects of Super Typhoon Egay. PAGASA said the country's fifth storm this year, located 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph and warned several areas of a possible storm surge.