MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. delivers first SONA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2022 07:43 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on Monday as Senate President Migz Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez look on. In his address, Marcos vowed support for the agricultural sector, accessible healthcare, and mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in senior high school.

TRANSCRIPT: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first SONA