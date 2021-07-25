Home  >  News

MPD personnel gear up for Duterte's last SONA

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2021 03:39 PM

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) gear up for deployment, at the MPD headquarters on Sunday in preparation for President Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 26, 2021. At least 3,000 police officers from MPD will be deployed in anticipation of the different protests as it imposed a 'no permit, no rally' policy in different parts of Manila.

