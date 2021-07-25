Home > News MULTIMEDIA MPD personnel gear up for Duterte's last SONA Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 25 2021 03:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) gear up for deployment, at the MPD headquarters on Sunday in preparation for President Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 26, 2021. At least 3,000 police officers from MPD will be deployed in anticipation of the different protests as it imposed a 'no permit, no rally' policy in different parts of Manila. Kilos-protesta para sa huling SONA ni Duterte kasado na PNP to field 15,000 cops for Duterte's final SONA Read More: Manila Police District State of the Nation Address protest no permit no policy SONA SONA 2021 /sports/07/25/21/shiga-tabs-kiefer-ravena-as-essential-asset-to-bleague-campaign/news/07/25/21/masungi-park-rangers-shot-marikina-watershed/news/07/25/21/duterte-may-be-misinformed-on-bayanihan-underspending-claims-lacson/sports/07/25/21/tennis-refreshed-osaka-wins-on-return-as-barty-dumped-out-of-olympics/sports/07/25/21/olympics-jayson-valdez-misses-cut-finishes-44th-in-shooting