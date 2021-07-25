Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another day of cleaning up ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 25 2021 02:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, City of Manila Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources collect trash washed up at the Manila Bay dolomite beach adjacent the US embassy along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Sunday. Hundreds of sacks of trash have been collected in the area brought by strong winds and heavy waves as southwest monsoon continue to affect the country. High tide nagdala ng basura sa dolomite beach Read More: Manila bay dolomite area MMDA DENR Manila City Department of Public Safety dolomite dolomite beach Manila Bay Baywalk Manila Baywalk /sports/07/25/21/olympics-jayson-valdez-misses-cut-finishes-44th-in-shooting/entertainment/07/25/21/iigo-pascual-naglabas-ng-bagong-album/news/07/25/21/2-mangingisda-nasagip-sa-lumubog-na-bangka-sa-cavite/sports/07/25/21/olympics-nievarez-exceeded-expectations-in-tokyo-says-ph-rowing-chief/sports/07/25/21/pvl-creamline-makes-quick-work-of-pldt-to-stay-unbeaten