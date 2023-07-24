Woman protests vs protesters

MULTIMEDIA
Protesting the protesters
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 24 2023 02:11 PM
A woman blocks the motorcade of anti-government protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, hours before the 2nd State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The unidentified woman was not arrested but instead turned over to the nearest barangay for necessary assistance, according to responding police officers.
