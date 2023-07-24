Woman protests vs protesters

MULTIMEDIA

Protesting the protesters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman blocks the motorcade of anti-government protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, hours before the 2nd State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The unidentified woman was not arrested but instead turned over to the nearest barangay for necessary assistance, according to responding police officers.