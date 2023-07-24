Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Protesting the protesters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2023 02:11 PM

Woman protests vs protesters

A woman blocks the motorcade of anti-government protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, hours before the 2nd State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The unidentified woman was not arrested but instead turned over to the nearest barangay for necessary assistance, according to responding police officers. 

